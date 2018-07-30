Lexi Knight explores ancient Egypt

Summers are an ideal time for exploration and adventure as was the case for Lexi Knight of St. Marys, who traveled to Egypt as part of the American Middle East Institute Cultural Immersion Program.

The program is designed as an introduction to the history, language, and culture of Egypt. It is open to undergraduate and graduate students.

Knight, along with five other college students, traveled to Egypt from June 19-30 where they stayed and studied Arabic.

Knight is currently a junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in chemistry and anthropology. She graduated from Elk County Catholic High School and is the daughter of Lisa and Ray Knight.

According to Knight she has always had an interest in Ancient Egypt and arabic history.

“It didn't even cross my mind to major in anthropology until sophomore year. I originally decided to double major in order to fulfill all the general education requirements,” Knight said. “How lucky am I that anthropology with a concentration on archaeology would almost completely fulfill my history requirements?"

Students attended beginning arabic lessons at the International House Cairo home of the International Language Institute, where they were also housed in apartments while visiting.

Knight said she completed a 20-hour survival Arabic course during the trip.

A professional tour guide lead students on daily visits to ancient, medieval, and modern sites in Cairo as well as one overnight trip to Alexandria.