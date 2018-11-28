Library offering opportunities to make cookie plates
Becky Polaski
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
With the holiday season underway, the St. Marys Public Library is offering children and adults opportunities to design their own cookie plates at upcoming programs.
For children, a santa cookie plate making event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1 with sessions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. An additional event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., but it has already filled. For adults, a cookie exchange plate making event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. There is a fee to participate in each, and interested individuals must register and pay in advance.
