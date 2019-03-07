Life Matters group hosting pro-life event

The newly formed group, Life Matters Elk County, is hosting its first pro-life event on Sunday featuring an eye-opening movie about abortion.

The 2018 movie, “Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer” is based on real life events about Kermit Gosnell, a Philadelphia-based physician who operated an illegal abortion clinic for 30 years. It details the investigation, trial and conviction of Gosnell with information pulled from police reports, court transcripts and the grand jury report.

The showing is free of charge and open to the general public. It will take place at 2 p.m. in the Elk County Catholic High School auditorium. The movie is rated PG-13 with a run time of 1 hr. 33 min.

Fellowship and an opportunity for discussion will follow in the high school cafeteria.

A second showing is taking place on March 20 at the Weedville Weslyan Church at 7 p.m.

“We can hopefully head abortion off before it happens and help people to show them options for those who have unwanted pregnancies and have had abortions,” said Scott Wiest, pastor of Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys.

