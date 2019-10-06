LIFT happy with inaugural arts, culture event

On Saturday Life and Independence for Today’s (LIFT) hosted their 1st Annual Fine Arts and Culture Exhibit at Elk County Catholic High School.

“We are excited to be the ones to provide the opportunity to expose people in our area to the arts and culture through an event like this,” said LIFT Deputy Director and Events Coordinator Hope Weichman.

Weichman said about 225 people attended the day-long event which ran from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

She added that overall the artists, performers, and culinary creators were pleased with the crowd, and most of them plan to participate next year.