LIFT hosts Safety Awareness Day

Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) hosted a countywide Safety Awareness Day on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elk County Catholic High School in St. Marys.

This free event featured area fire departments, police departments, ambulance services and search and rescue units displaying and demonstrating their apparatus.

Organizations provided safety information and demonstrations on fire safety, hunter safety, animal safety, gun safety, emergency preparedness, stranger danger, D.A.R.E., and many other areas of safety. An American Karate Self-Defense and Awareness Clinic was held at 12:30 p.m. by JM Williamson.

Various local agencies promoted their safety programs with information and children’s activities. Food and beverages will also be available throughout the day.

Safety Awareness Day also enabled LIFT to promote Project Lifesaver-Elk County to the community as a whole. LIFT staff displayed Project Lifesaver equipment, explained the process, showed informational videos and answered questions about enrolling a loved one in Project Lifesaver-Elk County.

This event was made possible through funding from the St. Marys United Way, and the Elk County Community Foundations: Women Who Care and Ridgway Borough Charitable Trust Fund.