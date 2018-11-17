Light Up Night launches holiday season

Photo by Amy Cherry – Local Girl Scouts brave the cold weather on Friday evening as they participants in the city’s annual Light Up Night celebration sponsored by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Amy Cherry – Buddy the Elf and his friend interact with the crowd during Friday’s Light Up Night parade in downtown St. Marys. Photo by Amy Cherry – A little boy decorates a cookie inside Tablespoons Cafe and Deli on Erie Avenue on Friday evening during the city’s annual Light Up Night celebration. Photo by Amy Cherry – A young girl shares her wish list from a cell phone during a visit with Santa Claus on Friday evening at Farmers National Bank as part of the city’s annual Light Up Night festivities.
Saturday, November 17, 2018
A large crowd gathered in downtown St. Marys Friday evening for the city’s annual Light Up Night celebration sponsored by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. The Santa Parade kicked off the holiday season featuring a group of festive ATVs, holiday characters, Living Nativity actors and animals, firetrucks, and more. Youngsters decorated cookies, snacked on popcorn, sipped hot chocolate and watched local dancers perform, and visited with Santa Claus as part of the evening’s activities.

