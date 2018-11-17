Light Up Night launches holiday season

A large crowd gathered in downtown St. Marys Friday evening for the city’s annual Light Up Night celebration sponsored by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. The Santa Parade kicked off the holiday season featuring a group of festive ATVs, holiday characters, Living Nativity actors and animals, firetrucks, and more. Youngsters decorated cookies, snacked on popcorn, sipped hot chocolate and watched local dancers perform, and visited with Santa Claus as part of the evening’s activities.

