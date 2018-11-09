Light Up Night to usher in the holiday season

The holiday season will officially kick off in St. Marys on Friday. Nov. 16 with the annual Light Up Night celebration.

The event is sponsored by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce who partners with the City of St. Marys.

“This is a wonderful time of the year. It brings family, friends, and fun together. We are expecting a great turn out,” said Chamber Managing Director Ann Pistner Gabler. “We live in a fabulous city.”

This year's festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Santa Parade. New this year, Santa will be escorted by decorated ATVs and side-by-side units to Farmers National Bank where he will begin visiting with area children at 7 p.m.

Several Sesame Street characters and Olaf the snowman from Farmers National Bank will also make an appearance in the parade. Families, groups, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the parade. Simply contact the Chamber to register a parade entry.