LIHEAP program to open next week, Causer says

Residents who are struggling with their home heating bills can apply for assistance from the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program beginning Thursday, Nov. 1, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) said today.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps individuals and families pay their heating bills through home heating energy assistance grants. It also provides crisis grants to help in the event of an emergency or if a resident is in danger of losing his or her heat due to broken equipment, lack of fuel or termination of utility service.

The income eligibility guidelines for LIHEAP are set at 150 percent of the federal poverty level income. For example, the income limit for an individual is $18,210; for a couple, the limit is $24,690; and for a family of four, it is $37,650.

Residents may apply for LIHEAP online or by contacting the County Assistance Office in their county of residence as follows:

•Cameron County, 411 Chestnut St., Emporium, 1-877-855-1824.

•McKean County, 68 Chestnut St., Suite B, Bradford, 1-800-822-1108.

•Potter County, 269 Route 6 West, Room 1, Coudersport, 1-800-446-9896.