Lions Club and Gunners donate to Guardian Angels Center

The St. Marys Lion Club and Gunners Restaurant and Inn donated the profits from the “Breakfast with Santa” to the Guardian Angel Center in Kersey. A special thank you to the Elk County Volunteer Alliance and students from the St. Marys High School who helped make the event a success. Shown in the picture from left to right: Genny Copello, Gunners Restaurant and Inn; Kathy Herzing, Guardian Angels; and Lion Jim Herzing.