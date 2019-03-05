Lions Club hosts City of St. Marys Redevelopment Authority members
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Warren Stewart and Booka Hanes from the Redevelopment Authority of the City of St. Marys were recent guests at the St. Marys Lions Club. Stewart and Hanes updated the Lions members on the progress of the revitalization project to build a stage in the new Downtown Community Park on Depot Street. Shown in the picture from left to right are Booka Hanes, Lion Jerry Olson and Warren Stewart.
