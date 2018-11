At the November meeting of the St. Marys Lions Club, Milestone Chevron Awards were given out to recognize years of service to the community. Shown in the picture are Denny Skrzypek, 10 year Lion member; Jim Herzing, 30 year Lion member; Diane Baumer, 15 year Lion member; Becky Kreckel, 10 year Lion member; Lion Blaine Stauffer, 15 year Lion member. Congratulations to these members.