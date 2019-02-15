Lions Club welcomes Elk Visitor Center reps
Friday, February 15, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
At a recent meeting of the St. Marys Lions Club, Victoria Challingsworth, education specialist, and Ben Porkolab, Education Coordinator, of the Elk Visitor Center shared with the members goals of the center and upcoming activities. The center offers many educational activities on site as well as distance learning opportunities.
Shown in the picture from left to right are Lion Melinda Posteraro, Victoria Challingsworth and Ben Porkolab.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts