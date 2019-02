The St. Marys Lions Club recently met to sort eyeglasses for Dr. Riegel to take on his mission trips. The Lions Club helps Dr. Riegel by collecting eyeglasses throughout the year to help supply those in need. Shown in the picture from left to right are Lion Jerry Olson, Mrs. Riegel, Kathy Clark, Lion Don Weis, Lion Bob Ryan, Lion Jim Herzing, and Dr. Riegel.