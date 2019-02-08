Little Dribblers wraps up 30th consecutive year

The 2019 Little Dribblers Program, sponsored by the boys basketball program at Elk County Catholic High School, recently wrapped up as the young participants had the opportunity to show off their basketball skills during Little Dribblers Night, which was held during halftime of the junior varsity contest during a boys basketball game.

According to Elk County Catholic High School Athletic Director and boys basketball head coach Aaron Straub, 82 youngsters in kindergarten, first and second grades took part in the program this year.

Little Dribblers is open to area boys and girls from both the public and Elk County Catholic School Systems.

The youngsters took part in four hour-long practice sessions held on Saturday mornings in January prior to Little Dribblers Night.

Straub noted that the Little Dribblers Program not only helps teach younger players basketball skills, it has benefits for older players as well.

