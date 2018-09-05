Local author to visit library

Local author Mike Kamandulis will be at the St. Marys Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. He will be talking about his book “A Needed Message.”

“A Needed Message” tells the story of a strongly pro-fossil fuel and climate change-denying candidate for President of the United States who reconsiders his views after witnessing an eerie and temporary shutdown of all fossil fuel production facilities worldwide and then hearing a very compelling message from the Creator.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.