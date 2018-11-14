Local bank contributes to amphitheater project

The St. Marys Redevelopment Authority received a $10,000 donation from County National Bank for an amphitheater project to be situated in the Depot Street event park.

The $1 million project has been two years in the making.

“This is something St. Marys has needed for a long time,” said Warren Stewart, RDA secretary. “The Diamond is one section, but is not large enough to hold community gatherings such as Farmers Markets, and hometown festivals.”

The RDA envisions the stage to be utilized by the community for various entertainment events, such as monthly concerts, specifically during the summer months.

The RDA anticipates breaking ground on the project in spring 2019 and is slated to be completed in 2020. They have already completed the planning stage and layout for the project.

