Simon Dornisch, Aidan Radkowski, and Declan Radkowski took advantage of the recent snowstorm and created a snowman over 11 feet tall. Those interested can see it at the intersection of Russ Lane and Mark Lane in St. Marys. The National Weather Service reported that as of 7 a.m. on Nov. 16, the city of St. Marys had a total snowfall of 9.1 inches from the storm that began Nov. 15.