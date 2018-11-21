Local business offering free Thanksgiving meal

Two local business owners are spending their Thanksgiving giving back to the community by offering a free turkey dinner to area residents.

Zak Breniman, owner of Dream Catch seafood restaurant, along with his partner Janice Constable, are preparing 500 meals for anyone in need of a meal, anyone alone for Thanksgiving or who cannot cook a meal as well as for emergency responders and police officers working the holiday.

Meals will begin being served at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving and are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Walk-ins are welcome as reservations are not required. Meal pick-up is encouraged as there is no seating space in the shop.

Breniman also owns Dream Float, a floatation therapy business located in the same building as Dream Catch at 930 S. St. Marys Street along the Million Dollar Highway. Breniman re-opened Dream Catch in August in which Constable oversees daily operations of the shop.

“We just feel this is a nice thing to do for our community and to give back. We have three businesses in this building and we’re just fortunate enough to do something for the community that supports our businesses all year long,” Constable said.

“Some people don’t have the money to cook a big meal like this for their family, and this is where we can take care of that, but also if somebody is just alone for the holiday and their family is away, we don’t care,” Breniman said. “Everyone is invited. There is no reason anybody should feel uncomfortable coming here.”

Breniman said some meals will be delivered to families who do not have access to transportation and have reached out to the store for assistance.

“We will do whatever we can to get the food out there,” Breniman said.

Meal prep began late Saturday evening as they cooked turkeys for 24 hours.

Donations have been received from several people and places including turkeys from the Beimel family in Kersey, and Save-A-Lot grocery store in St. Marys. The community also donated the remaining items including desserts.

According to Constable, Just Ben Catering has allowed them to use his kitchen for several days to cook the meals.

“Without the use of his kitchen this wouldn’t be possible,” Constable said.

The Thanksgiving day meal consists of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, beats, and dessert.

“We are definitely hoping that we get enough people that come out and need a meal where we can do this next year as well,” Constable said.