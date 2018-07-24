Local businesses boom in Emporium

For the first time in more than a decade, local business is booming in Emporium. Six businesses have either opened their doors or have plans in place to open a business along 4th Street in the past year.

"I've been here for going on 11 years, and I don't remember all of them being filled," said Cameron County Chamber Director Tina Solak. "I would say most of the time, we would have at least three that would be vacant, and they would always be different ones, they would rotate.

"We now have one office, that could be converted very easily into a storefront," she said. "We have that space available and on 4th Street, from Walnut to Maple streets, that is the only non-committed building. Now there are two other buildings on 4th street that sit vacant, but, the paperwork has been signed and it's in the works to have those particular store fronts get filled."

So what's prompting this boom in the area?

In speaking with the local business owners, the general sentiment is that it's a combination of a change in perspective and a desire from the younger generation to work for themselves instead of a corporate entity.

Husband and wife team Emily and John Dubel opened their pet store, Paws and Claws, were one of the first in the wave of new businesses.

"John had been in corporate life for a long time, and we thought it was time for a change and when we opened, all the new ones hadn't really popped up yet," said Emily. "There wasn't a whole lot going on in the area and we knew that a pet store was something that was desperately needed. We have animals and we were going to St. Marys or DuBois to get our supplies. And we thought 'Emporium needs something like that.'"

Another set of entrepreneurs that wanted to get away from the corporate life are the team behind the soon-to-open bed and breakfast, The Hygrade Inn. Jim Wendel, an Emporium native, David Karkoska and Sharon Robinson all lived in the Philadelphia area for several decades before deciding to invest in the bed and breakfast.

"I worked for corporate America, and I kind of have this attitude of, if I'm going to bust my butt, I would rather bust my butt for me than for corporate America," said Wendel.

After they purchased the house, they began networking with a number of the other business owners in the area, particularly Josh and Lindsey Zucal, who own Aroma Cafe and the owners of Rich Valley Apiary, a businesses that makes items using the honey from the bees they raise, Ryan Magaro and his wife, Brandi. The four of them together also own Bearded Brewing, which makes coffee, beer and sodas locally. Wendel said the team has shared some great ideas with them.

That kind of camaraderie is another reason small businesses are thriving in the town.

"With a lot of things, everybody has something in their mind and they want to make that step, but they’re afraid to be the first ones to do it," said Karkoska. "It just dominoes, once somebody makes that first step, I think there's other people that are interested, and they think 'well if they're going to do it, so can I.'"

Josh Zucal echoed Karkoska's statement as well, saying "In a way, since it's happening so quickly and there's multiple people doing it, we're all talking together and amongst ourself, kind of inspiring each other to keep on doing it and rubbing off on each other."

A change in attitude from the community is another factor that has facilitated these changes. The businesses that are opening are not your average retail shops.

"It's unique downtown businesses," said Solak. "It's not your shoe store, it's not coming back. It's not your dress shop, it's not coming back. It's not your video store - done; even book stores - done. These are very unique specific hands-on type items that, yeah, you're going to find them on Amazon, but they won't be from your local area. And I think a lot of people are appreciating homegrown local."

She said the tendency to choose locally sourced foods and products is becoming more and more popular in the area. That locals are getting more into plant-based and healthy eating, yoga and things of that nature.

"Just that whole body wellness thing is really taking off in Cameron County," Solak said.

Lori Reed, chairman of the Cameron County Commissioners said that it's good to see the younger generation staying in town and putting everything they have into their businesses.

"It's very refreshing, as far as I'm concerned, to see these younger families and individuals stepping up to make our community a little bit of a revival of what it used to be," she said.

Business owners noted that the support from the community has, overall, been very positive.

Sarah Nolan's art studio and gallery hasn't even opened its doors yet, but she has already seen an outpouring of support from locals.

"I didn't even expect for people to really find out about it, I wasn't planning on advertising (yet), because I do have a lot that I have to do in order to get to the point where I'm advertising," she said. "But I've seen a ton of support and it's overwhelming and awesome."

Bob MacCready, who opened his tattoo studio and art gallery on June 2 said he has also seen a lot of local support.

"A lot of the other business (owners) have popped in, some of the city councilmen and women have popped in, the chamber of commerce (members). Everybody's been really cool," he said.

Cherie Miller who's business, Kitchen & Bath Studio by CHD designs, has recently opened said "everyone is so happy to see something there."

Her store focuses on interior kitchen and bath design while also offering cabinets, countertops and hardware for kitchen and bath remodeling.

For some, like Wendel and Karkoska, the community support isn't surprising.

"There's so many people here that love this town," said Karkosa. "And there's many people that may not have a desire to open a business, but they want to see the town do well. We've had a ton of people over the last year come up and say 'thank you' to us for taking this step."

With this kind of buzz around town, Emporium's boom is sure to continue.

"A rolling stone picks up other stones and turns into an avalanche, and that's what we are hoping for," said Wendel. "I think (we and other local business owners) are dumbfounded that it's actually working the way we were hoping it would work. And I don't think it's going to stop, I think it will just keep steamrolling."