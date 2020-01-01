Local Butcher Reports Solid Harvest

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
Local butcher Dave Clyde of Clyde's Quality Meats reported that they are a good year for deer harvested. Dave stated that " last year was bad, the year before was good and we are on track this year to be like the year before that was good"