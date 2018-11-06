Local Catholic Daughters of the Americas celebrate anniversary

Catholic Daughter of the Americas recently celebrated CDA Sunday, which takes place the third Sunday in October every year.

This year, a Mass for the C.D.A. St. Marys Court 95 members on their 110th Anniversary was celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 21 at St. Mary's Church, followed by a meal at the parish center.

Over 50 ladies enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship with some state and diocesan officials. Jeanette Kitch, district deputy, installed the officers of the local Court 95, the group heard from a CD of A state representative, Lisa McCann, CD of A state secretary, about the state and national mission projects.

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas is one of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women in the Americas.

The nationwide CDA was formed 115 years ago and today numbers 66,000 dues-paying members in 1,150 courts (local chapters) in 45 states across the country and in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Kenya and Peru.

Catholic Daughter women enjoy each other’s company at meetings and work hard for their parishes and communities. Anyone interested in becoming a member could contact Regent Judy Wolfel at 781-6501.