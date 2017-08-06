Local charities to benefit from Day of Action drive

On Thursday, Aug. 17 representatives from the Guardian Angel Center, Catholic Charities and Citizens Against Physical Sexual and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA) will be on during a collection drive taking place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gerg AllState Insurance on Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys.

The event is part of the St. Marys Area United Way's Day of Action project.

Typically the United Way provides financial assistance in the form of grants to their partner agencies, including the three featured during the Day of Action. However this event consists of a donation drive for items needed by each organization in order to better serve the public.

Among the items needs from each group are gently used or new clothing for infants, toddlers, children and school-age young adults for the Guardian Angel Center in Kersey; diapers, baby wipes, baby shampoo, baby wash, and new infant clothing for Catholic Charities located in the Franklin Center in downtown St. Marys; and personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, paper products, drug store needs, household items, and more for CAPSEA located in Ridgway.

A full listing of CAPSEA's wish list items may be found on their website at www.capsea.org under the donate tab.