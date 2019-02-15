Local companies wanted by CEC to introduce area students to workforce

The Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership has several networking opportunities for businesses to connect students with potential employers, mentors, peers and job shadowing opportunities.

Companies are invited to the Cameron County High School Career Day on March 29 in Emporium and the Elk-Cameron High School Job Networking Fair on May 3 at St. Marys High School.

Representatives from local companies who would like to participate as a guest speaker are invited to participate in additional career programs at the elementary and high school levels.

Does your job require you to work in a vehicle? Company representatives who would like to display their vehicle and share info about their careers are invited to attend our “Careers on Wheels” Elementary program in May.