Local, county officials share hopes, fears for next president

Wednesday marked the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and with that local and county officials shared their hopes regarding potential changes which could be addressed by the new presidential cabinet.

Interim City of St. Marys Manager Lou Radkowski focused on three areas where he would like to see addressed by the new administration, ranging from transportation funding, furthering development of clean energy, to relaxing some community development guidelines.

Radkowski said he has high hopes for Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. St. Marys has about 100 miles of road in town and Radkowski said he is looking for the Department of Transportation to work with PennDOT to ensure there is proper funding for not just cars, but also for sidewalks, bike lanes, and other transit options for towns like ours.

“The policy as set from the Department of Transportation and the new ideas championed by Secretary Nominee Buttigieg could help towns like ours maintain and improve our transportation network,” Radkowski said.

Radkowski added the city would welcome Department of Energy Secretary Nominee Jennifer Granholm, citing the city has some untapped potential in the area to look at some clean burning coal technologies.

“Our region is sitting on some further potential to increase America's energy independence as well as utilizing some of the rare earth minerals that are deposited in our area. The science and potential magnetic applications can set our region up for a new set of jobs and manufacturing opportunities, so I do hope the Department of Energy takes some time to listen to our regional stakeholders and how we can most responsibly access these resources,” Radkowski stated.

On the policy side, Radkowski would like to see the Department of Housing and Urban Development focus on relaxing some of the Community Development Block Grant guidelines. Among them is the the 70 percent low-to-moderate income national objective. This would allow communities, such as St. Marys, to address other important and much needed community projects.

Newly appointed Mayor of St. Marys Chris Pletcher stated “while I do not expect a significant change in the overall course of daily life in Saint Marys, I do expect we will see an increased emphasis and influence from the federal government on mask-wearing protocol and Covid vaccinations. This should only help to boost the health and welfare of the people of the City."