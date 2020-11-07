Local cross country runners have strong showings at states

Today was an exciting day for several of our local athletes competing in the PIAA cross country state championships. ECC senior Joe Wolfe placed seventh in the PIAA Class A Boys Cross Country Championship. The St. Marys Area Lady Dutch placed fifth as a team in the PIAA Class AA Girls Cross Country Championship, with senior Samantha Hayes placing 13th in the race, senior Brianna Grotzinger placing 19th, senior Kyla Johnson placing 74th, freshman Kelsie Bellotti placing 95th, sophomore Isabella Catalone placing 112th, junior Madison Blythe placing 115th, and freshman Maura Caskey placing 120th. In the PIAA Class A Girls Cross Country Championship, ECC freshman Sophia Bille placed 38th.