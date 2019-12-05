Local groups to host Christmas Cantata Sunday

Several local singing groups are welcoming in the holiday season with a Christmas Cantata taking place Sunday in St. Marys.

Two performances of the Sacred Christmas Concert are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church located on Washington Street in St. Marys.

The Cantata is presented by by the combined choirs of Shiloh Presbyterian Church, the First United Methodist Church, The Singing Dutchmen, the Shiloh Bell Choir, and the Bucktail Brass with Asa Carns as guest organist.

Following the event all are invited for refreshments at the Parish Hall across the street.