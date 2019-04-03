Local hotel recognized with multiple awards

Cobblestone Inn and Suites of St. Marys was recently recognized for several accomplishments during the company’s annual awards ceremony.

The St. Marys hotel captured three awards including Top 10 Guest Experience of 2018, Employee of the Year, and Investor of the Year.

The honors were announced as part of the 2019 Cobblestone Hotels Awards Ceremony earlier this month in Denver.

“We are proud of our local team that continue to lead by example. We are proud of our individual awards, but they all work together as a team to provide an extremely clean, consistent, and exceptional guest experience with every guest,” said J.R. Woolridge III, regional director of operations.

Cobblestone Inn and Suites of St. Marys was named as one of the Top 10 Guest Experience Hotels of 2018. The hotel came in fifth place. These hotels have met the minimum guest experience surveys submittals and have the highest overall score from January to December of 2018.

