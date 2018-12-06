Local man among honor guard for President Bush

All eyes have been on Washington, D.C. the past few days following the death of former President George H.W. Bush, and area residents watching the proceedings may have noticed a familiar face among the members of the joint services military honor guard.

Bryce Lanzel, a St. Marys native and member of the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard, was one of the individuals who made up the joint services military honor guard that carried the former president’s casket from the hearse into the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Monday evening and then back out on Wednesday morning.

Lanzel has been a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard for roughly a year and a half and also was a member of the military honor guard during the funeral for the late Senator John McCain earlier this year.

The 41st President of the United States, Bush died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. His state funeral was held Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral, and the day was declared a national day of mourning in his honor.