Local man arrested after assault, armed standoff

A St. Marys man is facing charges following an assault and armed standoff with police that occurred on Christmas Eve.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob, Joshua Earl Cool, 26, of 500 West Creek Road, St. Marys, is currently incarcerated and facing charges of simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment in relation to the incident.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, an officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to Cool’s residence for the report of a physical domestic in progress. While en route to the scene, Elk County Control advised the officer that there were reportedly numerous weapons in the residence, including semi-automatic rifles, bolt action rifles and handguns.

Elk County Control also advised the officer that a female victim had been struck in the head and was bleeding. She was waiting for first responders in the driveway of the residence. Elk County Control also advised the officer that Cool had stated “he was going to kill himself now” and had gone “inside the residence and shut off all the lights.”

When the officer arrived on scene, the female victim was reportedly “bleeding severely from her head and was crying for help.”

