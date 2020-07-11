Local PA CareerLink center now open by appointment

Two Pennsylvania CareerLink Centers throughout the area opened this week to assist those seeking employment, job training, and more.

The Elk County CareerLink office, located on Depot Street in downtown St. Marys, opened on Monday, while the Bradford center opened on Tuesday.

This week is the first week the CareerLink buildings will be open to the public via appointment only.

“By the end of next week, all of our PA CareerLink centers will be open to the public for appointment only,” said Susie Snelick, executive director of Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, who oversees the operation of the six area CareerLink centers.

The reason for appointments at the centers is to manage the flow of visitors in order to meet the capacity requirements established by the state. They are encouraging the public to call to make an appointment.

An update on the CareerLink centers was provided by Snelick during Tuesday’s board meeting of the North Central Workforce Development Board.

The Unemployment Compensation courtesy phone is unavailable for use at the center’s as it has been shut off across the state by the Department of Labor and Industry.