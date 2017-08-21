Local plant being featured on national television

Thermistors Unlimited, Inc. in St. Marys is being spotlighted during an episode of "Manufacturing Marvels" on the Fox Business Network.

The episode airs tonight between 9:30-9:44 p.m. and Wednesday between 8:30-8:44 p.m.

The two-minute segment highlights the manufacturing experience of the facility in the area of custom PTC thermistors and PTC heaters assemblies.

Locally, Fox Business Network can be found on DISH network channel 206 and DIRECT TV channel 359.