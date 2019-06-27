Local police may soon use radar to track motorists if bill passes

St. Marys motorists may soon have their speed monitored by the City of St. Marys Police Department if a bill passes in the state House which would allow local police to use radar to track speeding drivers.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Senators voted 49 to 1 for the proposed bill and now await for the bill to go to the House.

St. Marys Chief of Police Tom Nicklas is hopeful that the bill passes through legislation.