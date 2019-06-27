Local police may soon use radar to track motorists if bill passes
Thursday, June 27, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys motorists may soon have their speed monitored by the City of St. Marys Police Department if a bill passes in the state House which would allow local police to use radar to track speeding drivers.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Senators voted 49 to 1 for the proposed bill and now await for the bill to go to the House.
St. Marys Chief of Police Tom Nicklas is hopeful that the bill passes through legislation.
Category: