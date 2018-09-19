Local police officer killed in car crash

Residents and emergency responders lined sidewalks throughout downtown St. Marys to honor the life of the late Officer Patrick Charles Straub, 33, of Kersey, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening.

On Tuesday evening, a procession weaved through St. Marys along state Route 255, around the Diamond and onto Center Street. The procession began in Punxsutawney and concluded at the Sacred Heart Parish Center on Center Street.

Straub was an officer with the DuBois City and Sandy Township police. Straub was a former deputy sheriff with the Elk County Sheriff’s Office from 2007-2014. He also worked for the Emporium Borough Police Department.

He was off-duty at the time of the crash and leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter.

“Patrick Straub faithfully served the people of Elk, Clearfield, Cameron and Center Counties for a number of years,” stated a post on the Elk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “He will always be remembered for his energy and selfless commitment to improve the quality of lives of the citizens he served and by extension to his law enforcement colleagues.”

According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred Monday at 7:10 p.m. along state Route 219 in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police report 32-year-old Corey Alan Williams of Reynoldsville was traveling south on SR 219, just south of Brubaker Road, when he lost control of his 1997 Jeep Cherokee and traveled into the northbound lane of SR 219, striking Straub’s 2015 Toyota 4 Runner which was traveling north.

Williams and Straub were both pronounced dead at the scene as a result of their injuries.

Two individuals in Straub’s vehicle, a 34-year-old woman listed as a front seat passenger and a 3-year-old girl listed as a rear seat passenger, both of Kersey, were treated for minor injuries at Penn Highlands Hospital.

Among those agencies participating in the procession were police departments from St. Marys, Ridgway, DuBois, Emporium, the Elk County Sheriff’s Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Fox Township Ambulance Service,

In addition, the Crystal Fire Department and Elkland Search and Rescue were situated around the Diamond. The fire department’s snorkel truck displayed a large American flag on the Diamond across from City Hall.

A viewing for Straub is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20 from 5-8 p.m. at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Center Street in St. Marys. The funeral is taking place Friday, Sept. 21 at noon, also at Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home.

“'Strauby' will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Our condolences to his family and we ask that you please pray for Pat and his family,” stated a post on the DuBois City Police’s Facebook page.