Local races decided in General Election

Photo by Brian Stockman - Even early Tuesday morning voter turnout was strong in Fox Township, though the monthly Guardian Angels open house made parking difficult in the area. 
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Tuesday’s General Election saw a myriad of local municipal races decided including City Council, Borough Council and school board.
Voter turnout was 42.67 percent, more than the anticipated 30 percent. A total of 18,848 voters are registered in Elk County. A total of 8,043 ballots were cast in the General Election.
Current St. Marys City Councilmen Andrew Mohney, a Republican, will retain his seat on council and will be joined by newcomers Republican Joseph Fleming and Democrat Bob Roberts. All will be serving a four-year term.
Mohney earned the most votes with 2,736 followed closely behind with Fleming’s 2,722 votes and Roberts 2,041 votes. A total of 215 write-in votes were cast in this race.
Republican Gina R. Vrobel claimed the two-year council seat defeating Democrat Shane Schneider with 1,790 votes to 1,484 votes. Six write-in votes were cast in this race.

