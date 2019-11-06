Local races decided in Thursday’s General Election

Tuesday’s General Election saw a myriad of local municipal races decided including City Council, Borough Council and school board.

Voter turnout was 42.67 percent, more than the anticipated 30 percent. A total of 18,848 voters are registered in Elk County. A total of 8,043 ballots were cast in the General Election.

Current St. Marys City Councilmen Andrew Mohney, a Republican, will retain his seat on council and will be joined by newcomers Republican Joseph Fleming and Democrat Bob Roberts. All will be serving a four-year term.

Mohney earned the most votes with 2,736 followed closely behind with Fleming’s 2,722 votes and Roberts 2,041 votes. A total of 215 write-in votes were cast in this race.

Republican Gina R. Vrobel claimed the two-year council seat defeating Democrat Shane Schneider with 1,790 votes to 1,484 votes. Six write-in votes were cast in this race.