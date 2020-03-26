Local responses to 2020 Census needed by city and township

The 2020 Census could be in jeopardy, and it could hit close to home in Elk County. It requires the response of every resident to ensure equal and fair representation in the United States.

The right to equal representation for equal numbers of people is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and the Fourteenth Amendment; though imperfect, this is the basis of our democratic system. The Constitution requires that every 10 years, the nation undertakes what is arguably its most essential task: ensuring a fair and valid count of every single one of its now 330 million residents.