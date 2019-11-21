Local Salvation Army efforts are underway

‘Tis the season of giving and the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is already underway in Elk County.

Major Ron Heimbrock of the Salvation Army, Ridgway Worship and Service Center said that volunteers are needed to ring the bell across Elk County’s five red kettle locations.

“Right now we only have 13 volunteers signed up to ring the bell,” he said. “We are going to need a lot more than that once we get past Thanksgiving.”

He said the organization is encouraging various school or civic groups in the area to volunteer to the ring the bell.

“Maybe they never considered ringing the bell before, but it’s a great way to celebrate the season and help some needy people at the same time,” he said.