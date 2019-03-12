Local schools win in manufacturing video contest

St. Marys Area Middle School captured the Viewers Choice Award at the third annual North Central Pa. What's So Cool About Manufacturing? video awards ceremony on Tuesday at Ridgway Area High School.

As part of the viewers choice award, the public had the opportunity to cast votes online for their favorite video from March 4-7. This year, over 56,000 votes were cast in the contest, nearly doubling the amount from the previous year.

In its third year, the contest included 16 middle schools from throughout Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.

The SMAMS team consists of Dominic Mazzaferro, Audri Bobenreith-Cool, Alaina VanSlander, Jade Sanchez, Brandon Henry, Mason Sheeley and Shannon Eckels, teacher advisor.

SMAMS students worked with Penn Pallet as part of the project in which each school was assigned a specific company in their area to feature in a video highlighting the manufacturing industry.

Students conducted interviews with numerous employees and administration about their daily duties at the plant in addition to gathering video footage of various plant operations.

