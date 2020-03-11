Local stores largely avoid wipe out

In most Elk County stores, the hand sanitizer collection has been reduced to basically nothing. Unlike some areas of the country though, our supply of bathroom tissue is just fine.

Many people are stocking up in preparation for a potential COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania, despite the fact that the individual risk in the state is low at this time and several authorities, including the state Department of Health, have encouraged people to not hoard supplies.

While the hand sanitizer supply in Elk County has been reduced to nothing at most stores, Elk County locals have also taken to stocking up on toilet paper in preparation for the coronavirus reaching our area. However, there is still an ample supply in many stores.