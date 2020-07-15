Local students to benefit from national backpack giveaway

The upcoming School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, slated for Sunday, July 26 from 1-4 p.m. will provide area students with much needed school supplies.

The TCC wireless store in St. Marys, located in the Dunham’s plaza along the Million Dollar Highway, is hosting the event from 1-4 p.m.

The backpacks are filled with a notepad, pencil box and pencils, two-pocket folder, glue and ruler.

“People are very appreciative. There are a lot of families who are in need of things like that,” said Tina Monteforte, store manager.