Local teams back in action tonight

Following the holiday break, local teams return to action tonight. The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders and St. Marys Area Lady Dutch will both be in action at home. ECC hosts DCC while St. Marys Area hosts Bradford. On the road, the Crusaders will be in action at DCC, and the Dutchmen travel to Bradford. All junior varsity games begin at 6 p.m. with the respective varsity contests to follow at 7:30 p.m. The St. Marys Area High School wrestling team will also be in action on the road at DuBois Area in a 7 p.m. match against the Beavers.