Local Toastmasters achieve awards

Elk County Toastmasters is pleased to announce that members Robert Javens of DuBois and Amy Goode of Ridgway are new recipients of the Toastmasters “Competent Communicator Award”, based upon their delivery of 10 speeches that showcase core elements of public speaking.

Javens became aware of Toastmasters while attending a special presentation at a DuBois Rotary Club meeting. He was impressed enough to check it out and join.

“Toastmasters is structured in a way that allows me to progress at my own pace. It has greatly improved my ability to communicate, whether one-on-one or speaking to a large audience. I have lost most of my nervous jitters when I speak in front of an audience because I am better at organizing my thoughts,” shared Javens.

Ridgway resident Amy Goode joined Toastmasters when she accepted a new position with the Community Education Council in St. Marys that required her to attend business meetings and give public presentations. Toastmasters teaches a variety of techniques including speech organization, vocal variety, body language, and use of visual aids, complemented by feedback from fellow members that help speakers recognize where they need to improve.

“I am grateful that my fellow Toastmasters helped make me aware of my bad habit of using filler words (ums and ahs) and teaching me to pause instead, so that my audience stays focused on my message,” shared Goode. “My confidence is much higher and I am not so nervous. Elk County Toastmasters is a diverse group of members who encourage and support everyone on their journey.”

Some members value Toastmasters because it enhances career development. Others have inspiring messages they wish to share. There are entertainers who love to make people laugh. Many new members shake and quake at the thought of getting in front of an audience – and they get over it. They are all Toastmasters.

Visitors are always welcome at club meetings which are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys. For more information, visit the Elk County Toastmasters website or on Facebook.