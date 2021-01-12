Local woman and sister create trivia and card games

Card and board games have gained popularity as an old standby for entertainment throughout the pandemic and now during the winter months as families remain inside their homes. Now the public can add a new locally-created trivia card game “Race to Stupid” to their supply.

Marie Eckl of Daguscahonda, and her sister Cathy Tenglia of Philadelphia, drew on their love of playing games to create their own which is suitable for all ages.

The idea of the game, where “you can out-smart smartie pants with the stupidest answers and win the game”, can be rated G or rated R all depending on the people who are playing it. After a designated reader asks a question, players provide a real answer and a stupid answer. Points are awarded for the correct real answer as well as for the second answer which can be stupid, funny, shocking, outrageous, or just plain horrible, depending on the readers favorite choice.

“The goal of the game is to have so much fun playing it that you don’t realize you learned something along the way,” Eckl said.

Race to Stupid is available online at www.racetostupid.com, via the sister’s Etsy shop LittleDarlinsGames, and on Amazon. Locally the game is sold at at Cliffe’s in Ridgway, Hazy Daisy in Kane, and at Bear Creek Winery in Highland.

The game includes six 4x6 dry erase cards and markers, an answer card for round one, and a deck of cards featuring 400 trivia questions. One round typically takes about 30-45 minutes depending on how much players laugh at their friend’s stupid answers. There can be a winner each round or an overall winner.

An example of the game would be the question what is the official nickname of Florida? The real answer is The Sunshine State. Stupid answers could include responses of “I think I will wrestle a gator state”, “the old, stinky grandma state”, or “the state where people go to die.”