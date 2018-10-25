Local Wreaths Across America efforts underway again

This year marks a decade of St. Marys' participation in Wreaths Across America, and local organizer Dolly Wehler has some tricks up her sleeve to try to get a wreath on every veteran's tombstone this year.

"I guess I just thought in 10 years, this should be the year that we should be able to honor every veteran," Wehler said.

In an effort to raise money to purchase a wreath for every deceased veteran, she and co-organizer Sally Wilson are getting the word out through area clubs and businesses.

This year, they will also auction off a 30x48-inch metal flag sculpture titled "Flag of Heroes" created by Imagine Plasma Cut Art. The shop is owned by Ben Schneider, a metal shop teacher at St. Marys High School, and Brad Anderson.

"He was telling me about [this sculpture] and I thought 'this would be something very patriotic to raffle off,'" said Wehler.

B&R Electric on Railroad Street has the flag sculpture currently on display in their window. Tickets for the prize are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased from members of the American Legion, Elks and Moose Lodge as well as by contacting Wehler or Wilson.

The drawing for the flag will be on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. at the American Legion in St. Marys, and tickets can be purchased up to that date. Wehler said they are also still actively looking for individuals and businesses who want to help sell tickets, and those interested can contact either herself or Wilson.

Forms to purchase a wreath for a veteran may be obtained through the local chapters of the American Legion, Elks Lodge, and the Moose Club, through Wehler or Wilson. A copy of the form will also be published in tomorrow's edition of The Daily Press, which can be cut out and submitted to any of those listed above. They may also be found in several local churches' Sunday bulletins.

The deadline to submit the form for a wreath purchase this year is Nov. 21.

