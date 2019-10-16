Local Wreaths Across America organizers set goal

The goal is clear—to honor each and every deceased veteran in St. Marys by placing a wreath on their tombstone in participation with Wreaths Across America.

Organizers Dolly Wehler and Joann Struble met this goal last year and hope to achieve it again this year.

Wehler helped bring Wreaths Across America to St. Marys 11 years ago. After starting with a smaller number of veterans at the beginning, last year with the support of the community organizers placed over 2,000 wreaths on each veteran’s tombstone in the St. Marys' Catholic and Protestant cemeteries.