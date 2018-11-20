Local youth place in state 4-H competition

The local youth pictured above won individual titles at this year’s 4-H State Horse Show. Pictured on the left is 4-H Grand Champion, Olivia Meyer, and her horse, Kati, who is a member of the 4H Livestock Crew Club at Windfall Farms. Pictured on the right is Adrianna Swanson, who placed second in the Barrel Races Horses (ages 14-18) category with her horse, Storm.

“These young ladies won first and second place among all competitors across the state! That is a pretty amazing accomplishment that truly shows the amount of work that they put into their passion,” said Natalie Aiello, 4-H youth development educator, Elk and Cameron Counties.