Longtime area voters inducted into Hall of Fame

On Sept. 20, 132 loyal voters were inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame for having voted consecutively at every November election for the last 50 years. For those doing the math, that would be 1967.

Ronald Reagan was sworn in as Governor of California for the first time, "The Doors" self-titled debut album was released, The Carol Burnett Show Premiered on CBS in September, The Big Mac was first introduced to the world in Pittsburgh, and The Summer of Love was held in San Francisco. From then until November of 2017, these voters did not miss even one election.

They were given certificates marking their commitment to democracy, and for trusting and supporting the electoral process of the Commonwealth and the United States of America.

"Voting is the most important civic engagement activity a citizen can perform," said US Rep. "GT" Thompson. "Each vote truly does count and gives citizens a voice in our government, from local school boards to the presidency. I commend these voters for their commitment to ensuring their voices are heard and helping to shape our community, state, and nation.

“These gold star voters have greatly impacted our communities by participating in every election,” said Thompson. “We’re proud of these citizens’ outstanding voting records. It’s an honor to recognize their lifelong dedication to democracy, and I hope future generations will choose to follow their model of civic engagement.”

The list of new Elk County Honorees:

Ernest R. Aiello*, Francis R. Aiello, Vonalee D. Allegretto, Rita L. Asti, Frank E. Azzato, Clara L. Bartges, Constance C. Bauer, Dennis N. Bauer, Lois A. Bauer, Paula J. Beckl, Alice B. Beimel, Harold C. Beimel, Mary Benigni, James L. Betta,

Donna J.Black, Gary L. Blair, Gelindo A. Bonfardine, Harry J. Brock Jr., Patricia A. Brock, Lawrence R. Brown, Jr. William Carr, Jr., Janice M. Carter, David P. Carter, Nancy L. Caskey, Nancy G. Chiappelli, Alan S. Chileski, Arthur Colaprete,

Helen M.Dacanal, John A. Dacanal, Wanda M. Daghir, Leah M. Dallasen, Richard S. Dallasen, Mary Jane D’Amore, Judith L. Daniels, John D. Day, John D. DeCarli, Phyllis M. Decker, Marylee DeStefano, Richard J. Dornisch, Susan M.Dornisch, Thomas F. Dornisch, Donald L. Dudley, Barbara A. Duffy, Eugene H. Ellis, Michael G. Engel, Almerinda Ewing*, Maryann Facetti, Rico Franzoni, Delores T. Frey, Georgiann M. Friedl, Edith M. Fusco*, Joseph J. Fusco*, Paul E. Gallup,William H. Gausman, Eugene B. Gavazzi, Grace M. Gavazz, Floyd A. Gerber, Dennis W. Geyer, Jean H. Gier, David J. Gigliotti, John A. Gillen, J. Norma Gleixner, Jerome W. Goetz, Margaret A. Gorlowski, Rosemarie Gregory, Michael N. Hartland, Jacqueline A. Hedlund, Herbert J. Hoffman, Germaine F. Jacob, George W. Joiner, Joseph H. Kim, Martha E. Kinkead, Forrest L. Kinley Jr,. Gerald H. Klein, Theresa Kriegisch, Carol A. Kuntz, Dorothy B. Lanzel, Michael E. Lecker, Lawrence A. Lecker, Doris K. Levenduski, Barbara L. Lewis, Judith A. Lilja, Kathryn I. Lilja, Robert R. Lilja, Vada Liptak, Thomas R. Lyons, Elizabeth A. Mader, Regis J. Maloney, Virginia J. Manno, Veronica Marshall, Orma S. McKeon, John J. McKnight, Mary Jo McKnight, Mary E. Meier, Livio J. Morelli, James R. Mullaney, Patricia N. Olson, Neva D. Pence, Robert R. Perryman, Janet Pesce, Robert J. Pesce, Janet M. Petrilli, Robert E. Pierc, Cecelia E. Pontzer, Joseph A. Pontzer, Patricia E. Prechtl, John E. Proesl, Francis T. Pupo, Ronald G. Quagliani, Joseph G. Raybuck, Melvin B. Redmount*, Arlene M. Regulski, Richard J. Reuscher, Helen M. Riddle, Henrietta C. Roussey*, Anne Ruth, Ralph L. Samick* Mary V. Schaberl, Margaret M. Schatz, Joanne L. Schneider, Marylou B. Schutz, Ruth C. Sloff, Franklin E. Snook, Walter H. Stauffer, Joyce A. Steudler*, Herbert J. Straub, Glenn F. Streich*, Myra Trgovac, Donald T. Weis, Stephen A. Winiarczyk, William H. Woodring, and Sandra B. Zwald.

*Posthumous

These new inductees and previous years' inductees are now online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/VoterHalloffamehomepage.aspx.