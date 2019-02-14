Longtime business closing its doors today

After 65 years meeting the TV and appliance needs of area residents, Murone’s is set to close its doors today for the final time as owners John and Sally Murone are set to retire.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, one lone washer was all that remained to be sold at the business.

“Hopefully that’ll go tomorrow or yet today,” John Murone said at the time.

He noted that the decision to close the business came about three weeks ago when a buyer was found for the property.

“We were fortunate because we had quite a few pieces and this only came up three weeks ago,” Murone said.

However, he noted that he and his wife had been planning to close the business soon anyway.

“I told my wife before Christmas, whether we sell the building or not, I said I think we’re just going to phase out after the first of the year. If we sell it, fine.”

The business was started by John’s father in 1953 and was previously located in the Moose building.

