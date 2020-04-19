A look at the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last week

Here is a look at the increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for each county between Sunday, April 12 and today. Counties with zero new cases during that span are marked in gray. Counties with between 1-10 new cases during that span are marked in yellow. Counties with between 11-50 new cases during that span are marked in orange. Counties with 51 or more new cases during that span are marked in red. Information on the number of recovered cases is not available because that data is not being tracked by the state.