Love triangle ends in homicide, charges bound over

Following a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Harvey Leroy Detterline III, 37, of Byrnedale had all charges bound over to court following the Aug. 16 death of Richard Hicks, 29, of Johnsonburg.

Detterline has been charged with felony charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

At the hearing Detterline was represented by attorney George Daghir, public defender.

The hearing’s sole testimony came from Officer Stefan Smith of the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department. He has been employed as a full-time officer for three years with the department.

Elk County District Attorney Shawn McMahon noted there were additional witnesses sequestered inside the office of Magisterial District Judge James R. Martin in Johnsonburg where the hearing took place.

During the preliminary hearing, a district magistrate determines if a defendant should be tried for the crime in which they are being charged, and if there is enough evidence requiring a trial.

According to Smith’s testimony, he responded to 426 1/2 Water Street Extension, Apartment E-7, also known as the Duffy Apartments, at 11:33 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, following a 911 call from that location with an open line. The Elk County Control dispatcher informed Smith there was a weapon on scene and they received a second call related to the incident.

The affidavit of probable cause reports the apartment was rented to Brittany Dilley, 27, who resided there with her two juvenile children, a boy and a girl, along with Hicks, her boyfriend and father of the female toddler.

According to Smith, Detterline was living on the second floor of the apartment sharing a room with Dilley’s juvenile son. Dilley and Hicks lived in the first floor living room.

